 »   »   » HOT BUZZ! Katrina Kaif To Reunite With Hrithik Roshan For A Biopic On 'Super 30' Founder Anand Kumar

Since a long time, speculations are been rife about Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of 'Super 30' fame Anand Kumar for Vikas Bahl's biopic on it.

Further, recently a few pictures of Hrithik from his meeting with Anand Kumar went viral on the internet, adding more fuel to the speculations. Amidst all this, buzz is that the makers might even bring Katrina Kaif on board for the film. Scroll down to read more...

Katrina To Reunite With Hrithik? Just like Hrithik, even Katrina's pictures with Anand Kumar are doing the rounds on the internet fueling reports that she might soon reunite with her 'Bang Bang' co-star in this film. Hrithik Is Yet To Sign The Dotted Line Producer Preeti Sinha was quoted as saying, "We hope to start shooting of the film soon, may be by the end of the year. At present, Hrithik is on a family vacation. He is expected after June 15. We will prepare a plan after discussion." The Female Cast When quizzed about the film's female cast, Sinha added, ""The script of the film is basically on Anand Kumar and his Super 30 students. We will accordingly choose the female cast." Was Akshay Kumar Also A Contender For This Film? Earlier there were reports that this biopic was pitched to both, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. But it was Hrithik who ultimately bagged the film. What Is 'Super 30'? Super 30 is an academic programme operating out of Patna, Bihar, where Anand Kumar annually shortlists 30 underprivileged students from economically weak backgrounds and prepares them for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), required to secure an admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Katrina's Upcoming Films Talking about Kat, the gorgeous actress has a string of films coming up next which include Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs Of Hindostan and SRK-Aanand L Rai's film.

Hrithik Roshan looks super stylish at matchmaking APP launch; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Stay tuned for more interesting updates.