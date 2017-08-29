 »   »   » OH MY GOD! Katrina Kaif To Romance Govinda In Her Next Film? Read Inside Details!

There was a time when Govinda was one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood, but not anymore! The actor left the glamorous world to pursue a career in politics.

But now Govinda is desperate to make a comeback in the Hindi film industry and guess what? He wants to approach Katrina Kaif to romance him in the film.

Govinda To Approach Kat According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Govinda will now be approaching his Partner co-actress Katrina Kaif to co-star with him again.'' He Wants A Proper Comeback ''The actor is keen to make a proper comeback again in the movies.'' After The Disastrous Performance Of His Last Film.. ''After having done a disastrous job with his film Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda wants to move back into the league of good filmmakers.'' Govinda Will Ask Katrina To Star In The Film ''And has hence approached a big director to helm his next film. In the run up to his next movie, Govinda has also been considering asking Katrina to star with him." Katrina Will Be The Heroine Of The Film "Katrina has around 10-12 days of work in the film but she will be like the heroine of the film.'' She Will Agree To Work With Govinda Again ''We know that she is very busy, but hopefully she will agree to work in the film again opposite Govinda.'' They Shared A Warm Bond ''They shared a good rapport during the making of Partner.''

So readers, do you think Katrina Kaif will say yes to this movie. Please tell your thoughts in the comments section below.

