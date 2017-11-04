 »   »   » Don't Miss! Kriti Sanon Meets Sushant Singh Rajput Secretly

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together In Raabta for the first time and during the shooting of the movie the two fell in love with each other.

However, both the actors always maintained that they are just friends. But as per a report in a leading web portal, Kriti Sanon went to meet Sushant secretly.

Kriti Sanon Parked Her Car At A Distance Kriti parked her car far away from his house so that the photogs are unable to click her during the visit. Kriti Sanon gives STUNNING Dance performance during Lip Sing Battle; Watch Video | FilmiBeat This Trick Worked ''However, the trick worked but, somehow we got to know that she visited his place,'' informed a source. When Sushant Was Asked About Dating Kriti He told a daily, "I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together.'' We Like Spending Time Together ''They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She's an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We're both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period." What Kriti Said "It doesn't affect our relationship. I don't see a reason to justify my relationship with Sushant. We know what the truth is.''

She further added,'' Over a period of time, I have realised that link-ups with co-stars are part and parcel of the industry. I have made peace with it. We often read stuff about us that's completely baseless. We have always taken it in our stride."

Also Read: AWESOME! This Celeb Made Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra Patch Up At Shahrukh Khan's Birthday