 »   »   » Must Read! How Madhuri Dixit Is Related To Deepika Padukone's Ghoomar Song In Padmavati

Deepika Padukone won the hearts of her fans with her beautiful dance number Ghoomar in Padmavati. Not many know that this is the first song Deepika Padukone shot on the sets of the movie.

But do you know that Deepika Padukone took inspiration from Madhuri Dixit for this difficult dance number? Want to know how? Then keep on reading.



Bhansali Told Deepika To Watch Madhuri's Dance From Devdas An insider who was present on the sets of Padmavati while filming this song revealed to Deccan Chronicle, "Bhansali asked a technician to pull up a song clip of Madhuri Dixit from Devdas on YouTube and show it to his leading lady."

SLB Asked His Technician Taskmaster SLB was frustrated because DP was not able to nail the steps and the filmmaker was losing patience which is why he asked the technician to show the Devdas clip to the actress.

But It Worked Though SLB must have been a little hard on the actress his way of teaching her has certainly paid off.

However, The Song Is Facing A Lot Of Controversy Recently, Heena Singh Judeo, daughter-in-law of Dilip Singh Judeo of Chhattisgarh's former royal family criticised the song Ghoomar, saying that Rajput queens never danced before anybody.

Deepika Padukone Is Really Upset With These Controversies "As a woman, as an artiste, as someone who has worked and given two years of my life to this movie, I feel hurt, I feel angry. But I also think it is extremely funny that people are reacting like this to a film. I am feeling so many emotions at this point," Padukone told DNA.

I Have Full Faith In Judicial System "There is fraction (of people) out there who is doing what it is... I have full faith in the judicial system of our country. I know no wrong will be done," she added.



Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.



Also Read: SHOCKING CONTROVERSY! When Aamir Khan Took A Dig At SRK & Wrote Shahrukh Is LICKING My Feet