 »   »   » SCOOP: Makers Of Manikarnika Finding It Difficult To Cast A Male Lead Opposite Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika has been the talking points for various reasons lately. After her last film Simran failed to work its charm at the box office, this historical film is a make or break situation for her considering that it's been a while since she has delivered a hit.

While the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' boosts of a cast which includes name like Ankita Lokhaande, Suresh Oberoi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Nihar Pandya, it hasn't been revealed yet as to who would play the role of 'Kangana's husband. Scroll down to read more...



The Makers Are In A Fix What grabs our attention is that fact that the makers are finding it difficult to cast the male lead opposite Kangana's character.

Are The Big Names Hesitating To Work With Her? Ideally, the male lead is supposed to play the role of Maharaja of Jhansi, Raja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar. However considering that the actress has been controversy's favourite child and her acid-sharp comments on the industry in recent times, there is a strong buzz that no big names are ready to play husband to Kangana in the film.

This 'Queen' Is Still In Search Of Her King While Deepika Padukone's Padmavati, another magnum opus already has a prominent face like Shahid Kapoor essaying the role of Raja Ratan Rawal, Manikarnika is still to figure their male lead alongside Kangana.

Kangana's Leaked Look To add more fuel to the fire, recently there were strong whispers doing the rounds that Kangana isn't happy with the massive attention Deepika is getting for her 'Padmavati' look, which was the reason behind the apparent ‘leaks' from the sets of the Manikarnika.

Is She A Bit Insecure Of Deepika? One even hears that Deepika winning praises from her Padmavati avatar is giving her sleepless nights.



