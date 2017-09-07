 »   »   » Malaika Arora Recommended Deepika Padukone For Om Shanti Om?

It's been a decade since Deepika Padukone debuted in the film Om Shanti Om in 2007 alongside Shahrukh Khan and it looks like she got the role in Farah Khan's film with the recommendation of Malaika Arora. It all began when ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks made Deepika the showstopper in his fashion show 'Isadora' and Malaika was impressed with her looks and talents and recommended the same to Farah Khan.

Wendell Rodricks opened up by saying, "I showed a collection called Isadora at Lakmé Fashion Week. It was a game changer for Deepika. Director Farah Khan asked my friend Malaika to suggest a new model to star opposite Shahrukh Khan for her new film. Om Shanti Om did not have a working title at the time. I suggested Deepika who was barely two years into modelling. I made her open the show and told Malaika that the first girl I was sending out was the one I recommend. Malaika liked her, conveyed the same to Farah and a screen test was done. The rest is history."