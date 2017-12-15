 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat Evicted From Her Luxurious Apartment In Paris For Unpaid Dues?

Reports are doing the rounds that Mallika Sherawat has been evicted from her luxurious Paris apartment due to unpaid dues as she and her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans didn't clear about Rs 64 Lakhs in rent arrears and a Paris court will hear the matter.
However, Mallika Sherawat denied the reports altogether and tweeted out against it by saying, "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris !! It's absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address :)"
Mallika & Cyrille
Reports claim that Mallika Sherawat has been evicted from her luxurious apartment in Paris, France.
Rental Dues
Mallika Sherawat and her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans failed to clear close to Rs 64 Lakhs in rent arrears, states the report.
Paris Court
It is also reported that a Paris court is all set to hear the case of Mallika Sherawat and Cyrille Auxenfans rent issue.
Joked About It
Mallika Sherawat also joked that if someone has donated her an apartment, she asked them to send her the address.
Paris, France
Mallika Sherawat is currently staying in Paris, France along with her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans.
Madly In Love
The duo are madly in love with each other and Cyrille has showered her with expensive gifts many times.
Real Estate Tycoon
Cyrille Auxenfans is a real estate tycoon living in Paris and is a well known personality in the country.