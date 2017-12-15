 »   »   » Mallika Sherawat Evicted From Her Luxurious Apartment In Paris For Unpaid Dues?

Mallika Sherawat KICKED OUT from her Apartment in Paris; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

Reports are doing the rounds that Mallika Sherawat has been evicted from her luxurious Paris apartment due to unpaid dues as she and her boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans didn't clear about Rs 64 Lakhs in rent arrears and a Paris court will hear the matter.

However, Mallika Sherawat denied the reports altogether and tweeted out against it by saying, "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris !! It's absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address :)"