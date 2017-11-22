 »   »   » Will Manushi Chhillar Be As Lucky As Aishwarya Rai & Priyanka Chopra?

Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra made India proud by winning the Miss World title in 1994 and 2000 respectively and both of them were lucky enough to get good and meaty roles in Bollywood. Will Manushi Chhillar find the same success as Aish and PeeCee?

Manushi's Image Consultant, Rita Gangwani shared her future plans by saying, "She is focusing on completing her education, she wants to be a heart specialist. However if she is offered a very good script & she thinks she will be able to give time for that, she will consider it."

Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhillar's parents are doctors and she's studying to be a heart specialist too. Medical Student She is studying in the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat, Haryana. Haryana Girl Manushi Chhillar is a 20-year-old girl from Haryana. Medical Education She wants to complete her medical education and serve in the same field. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was crowned the Miss World 2017 title and made India proud. Bollywood Debut? Her Image Consultant said that she's open to debut in Bollywood if the script is good. In Demand We guess a few film-makers would really be interested to give it a shot. The Next Big Thing Manushi Chhillar might be the next Aishwarya and Priyanka in the film industry. Meaty Roles Aishwarya and Priyanka got good and meaty roles during the start of their career. Tread Carefully Manushi Chhillar should be very careful in what role she selects as that would define the rest of her career and image. Bright Career She really has a beautiful and bright career ahead of her. So Beautiful Isn't she the most beautiful woman you've ever seen? Education Vs Films We're sure she'll manage to complete her medical education and also give it a shot in Bollywood. So Cool She's achieved a lot of things at the ripe age of 20. So cool, right? Hollywood Calling? We never know, even Hollywood might be calling for Manushi Chhillar. Big Deal She's the next best thing to emerge out of India.

Also View: Amazing & Beautiful Wallpapers Of Amy Jackson!