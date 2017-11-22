 »   »   » Will Manushi Chhillar Be As Lucky As Aishwarya Rai & Priyanka Chopra?

Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra made India proud by winning the Miss World title in 1994 and 2000 respectively and both of them were lucky enough to get good and meaty roles in Bollywood. Will Manushi Chhillar find the same success as Aish and PeeCee?
Manushi's Image Consultant, Rita Gangwani shared her future plans by saying, "She is focusing on completing her education, she wants to be a heart specialist. However if she is offered a very good script & she thinks she will be able to give time for that, she will consider it."
Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar's parents are doctors and she's studying to be a heart specialist too.
Medical Student
She is studying in the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat, Haryana.
Bollywood Debut?
Her Image Consultant said that she's open to debut in Bollywood if the script is good.
Tread Carefully
Manushi Chhillar should be very careful in what role she selects as that would define the rest of her career and image.
Education Vs Films
We're sure she'll manage to complete her medical education and also give it a shot in Bollywood.