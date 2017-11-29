 »   »   » Manushi Chhillar To Get Her Big Bollywood Break! To Be Launched By Salman Khan?

Manushi Chhillar To get her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan | FilmiBeat

Manushi Chhillar made the whole country proud by clinching the Miss World 2017 title and her soft-spoken nature and humility has attracted a lot of fanfare. Several film-makers are keen to know more about her and Bollywoodlife quoted a source by saying that Salman Khan is keen to cast Manushi in his upcoming project.

"Salman was also impressed and hence, he has also expressed his desire to give Manushi her big Bollywood debut. He might launch her in a SKF production movie or in one of his own movies. Salman has always launched and promoted new and young talent, for example, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, Sneha Ullal and several others."

Bollywood Debut? "In a time when there is a dearth of outside talent in the industry, Salman feels Manushi can be the next big thing and hence, he is keen to have her on board as a talent." Source Quoted "After Manushi won the Miss World 2017 crown, several Bollywood filmmakers wanted to know more about her," revealed the source to Bollywoodlife. She's In Demand "After looking at her journey in the competition and her pictures, many filmmakers have sent her offers to be a part of their film," the source summed it up. Education First "She is focusing on completing her education, she wants to be a heart specialist," revealed Manushi's Image Consultant, Rita Gangwani. Give It A Shot However if she is offered a very good script & she thinks she will be able to give time for that, she will consider it," Rita summed it up. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made India proud by winning the Miss World 2017 beauty pageant. Sweet Girl Her soft spoken nature, politeness and humility has attracted a large fanfare and people are eager to know more about her. Medical Student Manushi is pursuing her studies at the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat, Haryana. Same Like Parents Manushi's parents are doctors too and she's studying to be a heart specialist. Great Future Manushi Chhillar is only 20 years old and has a very bright future ahead of her. We're sure she'll make the most out of it. Will She? So would she debut in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in the near future? We'll have to wait and watch! Safe Hands We hope she lands in safe hands while in Bollywood and kickstart her career in filmdom.

