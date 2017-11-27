 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Mira Rajput All Set To Give TOUGH Competition To Shahid Kapoor’s Ex Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor's darling wife wants to endorse brands just like Kareena Kapoor Khan. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama the star wife is planning to do a photo-session with a top photographer as she wants to enter the modelling world.

This photographer is very close to Shahid Kapoor and the photo shoot will be done soon at his house. More details below.

Mira's Planning A source from the film industry told the web portal, "Mira has booked a very reputed photographer, someone who is very close to Shahid Kapoor, a top makeup person and very well-known stylist as she's doing a personal shoot for herself on November 28.'' She Is Making A Portfolio The photo-session will be done at the photographer's studio with Shahid personally supervising the shoot. Mira is doing a look test but as of now nobody knows what it is for but she's definitely making a portfolio. Suhana Did The Same Recently When Shahrukh and Gauri Khan's daughter did the photo-session at Karan Johar's office, there was a top hair stylist and make-up person with her. She was styled too by a top stylist and shot by an ace photographer - the same way Mira is doing the photo-session this Tuesday. Is Mira Inspired By Kareena? Apparently, Mira is not interested in acting, but she is keen to endorse top brands and also get into the fashion world. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid's ex-girlfriend, is known to walk the ramp as a showstopper at top designers fashion shows and is one of the top actresses with lots of brands (she endorses) in her kitty today so maybe Mira is inspired by Bebo?" The Reason Behind The Photoshoot You do it either if you want to become an actress or want to endorse brands or do fashion modelling and Shahrukh and Gauri's daughter wants to be one as she seems interested. Suhana Wants To Make A Career In Bollywood Suhana has been acting in her school plays and is known to be extremely talented. Suhana's close friend Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya, is making her debut in Karan's film, Student Of The Year 2 and buzz is that Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is also interested in acting. But Why Is Mira Doing It? But the question is - why is Mira doing a photo-session? Is she interested in modelling or films because why else would she have her portfolio done and whom would she give these pics to? It's Done In A Hush-Hush Manner But it's all done being in a hush-hush manner so only a handful of people know about it. Of course, Mira is very young, beautiful, smart and intelligent and perfectly qualified to choose any career she wants and be successful at it.

We agree!

