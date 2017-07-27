 »   »   » LUCKY GIRL! Mouni Roy's Bollywood Debut In Akshay Kumar's Gold Happened Because Of Salman Khan?

Mouni Roy who rose to fame with the show Naagin is now all set to enter Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. The actress has already started shooting for the film in UK.

But do you folks know that it was Salman Khan who convinced Mouni to audition for this role which she ended up bagging. Scroll down to read all the details...



Mouni Caught Salman's Eye During Bigg Boss As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Mouni caught Salman's eye when she made a few appearances on Bigg Boss to promote her show.

Salman Felt She Deserved More Work The superstar was quite impressed with Mouni's enthusiasm and felt that she deserved more work.

Their Meeting In Panvel Mouni met Salman at his Panvel farm house along with another television actor and told him how serious she was about her career. He immediately agreed to take up her cause.

Salman Felt Mouni Deserved A Big Bollywood Break The report quoted a source as saying, "Salman made Daisy Shah the lead actress in Jai Ho and has launched the singing career of Iulia Vantur. He has seen Mouni's work and felt she deserved a big Bollywood break."

He Got Her An Audition The source further added, "It is he who spoke to someone from the unit of Gold and got her an audition. Of course, Mouni did well, subsequently bagging the part."

Everything Happens For A Reason When Mouni was asked how she felt when she bagged the film, she told HT, "I couldn't be happier. I couldn't get luckier. It couldn't have been better. This is as good as it gets. I am so excited to be part of Gold, a film starring Akshay sir.

I had auditioned and had been shortlisted for a lot of other films, but nothing worked out. I believe everything happens for a reason and I guess this was supposed to be my start."

Will She Continue To Work On Television? To this, Mouni had said, "Of course. Like I said, TV has given me my life. I want to do films because I love cinema and love what I do. I want to explore what I can do in terms picking up a character and living it to the fullest in a film. But yes, TV has given me everything. I want to stick with good old soaps."



While Mouni stole everyone's hearts on the small screen, will she be able to recreate a similar magic on celluloid?