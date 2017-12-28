 »   »   » Mrunal Thakur To Star Alongside Hrithik Roshan In 'Super 30'?

Hrithik Roshan is all set to portray the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30 and rumours are doing the rounds that TV star Mrunal Thakur has been approached to star in the film in a small role. A source close to the development opened up to DNA by saying,
"They had reservations about the length of the role, but it is an important part. It's a great thing for a new actress to begin her career with. As for Hrithik, he has never had any reservations about working with newcomers. He was cast opposite newbie Pooja Hegde in Mohenjo Daro."
Television star Mrunal Thakur has been approached to play in role in Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.
Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who sat on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
She's been offered to play the role of Hrithik Roshan's wife in the film, but the role is relatively small.
Several actresses are sceptical to give their nod as their screen presence is very limited.