 »   »   » BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING! Nargis Fakhri & Uday Chopra Are GETTING MARRIED; Here Are The Details

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra GETTING MARRIED | FilmiBeat

Yes, you read it right! Get ready to witness the big, fat indian wedding of Bollywood actors Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra.

The couple is all set to tie the knot and that is why Nargis Fakhri is in Mumbai but is not signing any movie. We have all the details about their wedding. Keep reading...

The Rumoured Couple As per famous journalist, Subhash K Jha (Quint), ''They have been an off and on couple for five years now. Nargis Was Not Sure A source informed, ''More off than on, since Nargis, a self-confessed gypsy was unable to pin herself down to Bollywood and her relationship with the Chopras.'' It's All Sorted Now But now it seems like it's all sorted. Nargis, who was away from Mumbai since many months is back in town. Nargis Is All Set To Become Rani's Sister-in-law And if sources close to the Chopra family are to be believed, Nargis is all set to become Rani Mukerji's sister-in-law. The Wedding Dates There is definitely a wedding on the cards. In fact, from what we've been told, it may happen any time early next year. At least that's where it stands at the moment. Uday Is Fully Committed Uday is fully committed to marriage. He wants to make it legal with Nargis for the last two years. But Nargis Keeps Running Off But she's commitment-phobic, both professionally and personally. She keeps running off to her home in New York. But now this time we're told she's in Mumbai to make the relationship legal. What About Pam Chopra Uday Chopra's mother, Mrs. Pam Chopra dotes on her future Choti Bahu is definitely in Nargis' favour. They All Love Nargis They get along famously. Neither of Mrs. Pam Chopra's sons would marry a woman their mother doesn't approve of. Lucky For Aditya & Uday Luckily for Aditya and Uday, their mom gets along with Rani and Nargis.

The source also revealed that Nargis has been staying with the Chopras in their Juhu bungalow.

