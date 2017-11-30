 »   »   » HOT NOW! Neetu Has Finalised A Girl For Ranbir Kapoor; NEVER Wanted Him To MARRY Katrina Or Deepika

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood. The actor remains in news because of his rumoured affairs. But it seems that his mother Neetu Kapoor wants him to get settle down now.

And if recent reports are anything to go by, Neetu Kapoor has selected one girl for Ranbir Kapoor in London. Can't wait to know more? Then scroll down.

Neetu Wants A Perfect Girl For His Son As per a report in Pinkvilla, Neetu has been looking up girls in London and has made Ranbir meet them. From Past Two Years A source told, ''She has been looking for the perfect bride for her son for the past two years and has been convincing Ranbir to tie the knot.'' They Took A Trip To London Recently Ranbir and Neetu were in London to meet a girl for Ranbir's marriage. The Girl Is From A Business Family The girl they met is from a business family in London and the meeting was fixed by one of Neetu's close friends. Neetu Does Not Want Ranbir To Marry A Girl From Bollywood Ranbir is keen to settle down now and Neetu has made no bones about the fact that she would like to choose the girl who is not from Bollywood for her son. She Never Liked Deepika & Katrina She never approved of his earlier girlfriends Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. Both, Ranbir and Neetu, met the girl and her family and liked them. Waiting For The Final Approval Now, it remains to be seen whether things will get finalised from here. Unfortunately Soon after this, Ranbir's photos from New York with Mahira Khan were leaked. When Ranbir Was Asked About His Arranged Marriage "When I do get married, why will I hide it? There is no such thing of an arranged marriage. I will marry the woman I am in love with. It is as simple as that."

Also Read: Makers Apply For Fresh Certification Of Padmavati 3D Version