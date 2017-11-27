 »   »   » No More LOOSE TALK On Hrithik Roshan! Look Who WARNED Kangana Ranaut To BEHAVE!

Kangana Ranaut made many shocking revelations about her affair with Hrithik Roshan during the promotions of her film Simran. But it did more harm than good.

Many believed that she was just trying to get publicity by taking Hrithik Roshan's name. Even after that, the film failed to create any hype at the box office. But now someone has warned Kangana Ranaut to behave.



Kangana Will Not Say Bad Things About Hrithik Now According to famous journalist Subhash K Jha of Bollywood Hungama, ''You won't be hearing Kangana Ranaut shooting off her mouth against Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar when her next film, the prestigious historical Manikarnika releases in April 2018.''

The Makers Of Manikarnika Don't Want To Make Any Wrong Moves The makers of Manikarnika are determined to make all the right moves. Which, essentially means, it won't get into controversial aspects of the warrior-queen's life.

No Self-promotion Either Nor will they allow their leading lady to go on a self-promotional spree as she did during the release of her last film.

Their Warning A source told, "They all want to dissuade Kangana Ranaut from going hammers and tongs at her adversaries during promotion.''

Her Loose Talk Damaged Simran Everybody knows her loose talk damaged the prospects of last film Simran beyond repair.

No More Scandals That kind of scandalous promotion would ruin Manikarnika.

After Seeing Padmavati Controversy Essentially, they don't want a Padmavati to happen to their project.

No Promotions Of The Film They (the producers) may even ask her not to promote Mankarnika at all.



For the uninitiated, Manikarnika is a bio-pic on the Rani Of Jhansi.



