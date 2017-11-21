 »   »   » OMG! Varun Dhawan Replaces Salman Khan In Remo D' Souza's Dance Film?

If you jog your memory a little, you would recollect that sometime back Salman Khan was supposed to do a dance film tentatively titled 'Dancer Dad' with Remo D' Souza. The film revolved around a single dad, with two left feet, who must learn dancing to join his nine-year old daughter on the floor during a dance competition.
Unfortunately the project got shelved and Salman and Remo started working on Race 3. Now, as per the latest development we hear that the filmmaker might soon kick-start the film but this time, with a new leading man. Scroll down to read more...
Salman Wasn't Keen To Do The Film
As per an Asian Age report, Salman was quite reluctant to do the role from the beginning as he felt he couldn't dance and that he was too old for the part.
He Chose Race 3 Over It
The report further reads that the superstar took the first opportunity to opt out of the film, when producer Ramesh Taurani offered him Race 3. Salman simply cartlifted Remo and offered the Salman-Remo package to Ramesh and that's how Race 3 happened.
Dance On His Mind
The Asian Age report further quoted a source as saying, "Varun happily agreed when Remo approached the Badlapur actor. They have collaborated very successfully on Any Body Can Dance. After the socially relevant October with Shoojit Sircar, another dance film seems just the thing Varun needs to do."
But Hey, It Won't Be ABCD 3!
The source further quickly clarified that the flick isn't ABCD 3. He added, "This film has nothing to do with the ABCD franchise. Remo designed it for Salman. But Salman was reluctant from the start and had even recommended Varun for the role."
Varun's Confirmation
The actor had confirmed that a film with Remo D'Souza is on the cards but refused to divulge if it's ABCD 3 or something else.
A Platter Of Films
After two back-to-back successes this year in the form of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, Varun's next is Shoojit Sircar's October and Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga.
