 »   »   » OMG! Varun Dhawan Replaces Salman Khan In Remo D' Souza's Dance Film?

If you jog your memory a little, you would recollect that sometime back Salman Khan was supposed to do a dance film tentatively titled 'Dancer Dad' with Remo D' Souza. The film revolved around a single dad, with two left feet, who must learn dancing to join his nine-year old daughter on the floor during a dance competition.

Unfortunately the project got shelved and Salman and Remo started working on Race 3. Now, as per the latest development we hear that the filmmaker might soon kick-start the film but this time, with a new leading man. Scroll down to read more...

