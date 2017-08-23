 »   »   » PATCH-UP DETAILS! Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra End Their Cold War; Back To Being Friends?

The reports of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra being at loggerheads, time and again, grab headlines ever since they both made their Hollywood debut around the same time.

The two ladies had earlier worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Talking about their films in the west, while Dippy chose xXx3 as her Hollywood launch vehicle, PeeCee debuted in Baywatch. Scroll down to read more...

Deepika And Priyanka Were Compared It all began when Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were being compared with each other during Bajirao Mastani. PeeCee's Role Was Appreciated Despite having a smaller role, PeeCee received immense praise for her role of Kashibai. But Deepika as Mastani wasn't less impressive. Deepika Padukone DEFEATS Priyanka Chopra in Maxim Hottest Woman In World | FilmiBeat Things Soured Between Them Though both the actresses showed all things rosy during the promotions, things were sour between them. Not just that, when the two attended award shows abroad, the were pitted against each other. When Priyanka Was Mistaken For Deepika Sometime back, the American paparazzi had mistaken Priyanka for Deepika at the Los Angeles airport which didn't go down well with both the actresses. Later, PeeCee had said at an event, "That was unfair and a serious case of ignorance. It's not right, every brown girl does not look the same. Indians constitute one-fifth of the world's population and the representation of our prolific film industry in world cinema is our responsibility. We have to put ourselves out there." What Deepika Had Said "It's not just about me being offended. It's you all in this room who should be offended. It's not just ignorance, it's also racist. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should actually be calling them out and educating them instead of encouraging it. Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them." Things Of The Past But now, it looks like the cold vibes in their equation is now a thing of the past. Patch-Up As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the two actresses have now patched up. They Bonded At A Party Reportedly, Deepika and Priyanka recently bonded at a party and discussed work. They Laughed Their Guts Out A source present at the party was quoted as saying to the daily, "Both of them were a lot more than just being cordial. They were discussing work and laughing their guts out as they shared some anecdotes from each other's experience. It was great to know that they shared a camaraderie like this especially when they are going away from home seeking work on alien shores."

Like they say, all's well that ends well! How about a film starring both these actresses again?