 »   »   » REALLY SHOCKING! Prabhas Almost Got Involved In PADMAVATI CONTROVERSY But This Person Saved Him

Many Bollywood celebrities have come in support of Deepika Padukone's Padmavati. The movie was supposed to release on December 1st but was postponed because of the protests from various religious groups.

And you will be surprised to know that one of the groups contacted Baahubali Prabhas to speak against Padmavati but his uncle saved him from getting involved in such a controversial topic.

Here Is What Happened As per a report in India Today, ''Prabhas was almost dragged into the Padmavati controversy but his uncle Krishnam Raju stepped in and rescued him.'' Protests Against Padmavati ''Padmavati has been at the center of a massive political storm for nearly a year now, with the protests reaching an all-time high in the last few weeks.'' This Religious Group Contacted Prabhas All India Kshatriya Mahasabha wanted Baahubali actor Prabhas to speak on their behalf, condemning Padmavati and the alleged distortion of history that the groups have taken offence to. The Group Forced Prabhas A Lot Reports say that the group tried their best to get the Baahubali star to offer his point of view on the Padmavati controversy, on air. What Would Have Happened The move, reports state, would have resulted in their TRPs shooting through the roof. Prabhas Was Not Interested But the media-shy actor decided to stay out of this raging debate. Prabhas' Uncle Advised Him Prabhas, who is a Kshatriya, was apparently advised by his uncle Krishnam Raju to keep out of the controversy. He Felt That This Would Work Against Prabhas Raju felt that whatever Prabhas would say on the debate would work against him. Saaho Might Also Suffer Krishnam Raju also told Prabhas that his upcoming film Saaho might also suffer because of his controversial statement on Padmavati.

Padmavati is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

