 »   »   » OMG, ARE THEY GETTING ENGAGED? Prabhas & Anushka Shetty To Make Their Relationship Official..

Post the release of Baahubali 2, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty have become one of the most loved & super-hit pairs of the Indian Film Industry. While, everybody went gaga over their on-screen presence, rumours have been always rife about their real life chemistry.

According to the latest buzz, the alleged lovebirds Prabhas & Anushka Shetty are all set to make their relationship official and are planning to enter the wedlock. Read more details about their engagement below..

Getting Engaged In December? According to India.com, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are going to get engaged in December and that is why the actress has lost so much weight. How This Rumours Started.. It all started when Umair Sandhu, a Dubai based review writer posted a tweet saying, "Breaking News for #Baahubali Fans ! #Prabhas & #AnushkaShetty will get engaged this December ! They are officially in Relationship Now." Pranushka’s Friend Leaked The News Of Their Engagement? He also claimed that a common friend of Pranushka has toldgiven this news to him. "#AnushkaShetty & #Prabhas close friend told me that they love & care each other & they are officially in relationship now..!!" tweeted Sandhu. Prabhas On His Marriage Rumours Interestingly, the other day, when Prabhas was asked about his wedding plans, he had said, "I do not want to reveal my private life. Many people ask me if I have affairs and the issue of marriage crops up invariably. But, these people should understand me." Don’t Ask Me About My Marriage: Prabhas "Don't ask me about my marriage. It looks very superficial. I want my life to be private. But, when I marry, I shall tell everyone about it." Prabhas On His Affair Rumours With Anushka "Such stories are common. I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours," had said Prabhas to a leading daily. I Used To Feel Bad: Prabhas He had further added, "It's normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?'" Prabhas On Link-up Rumours: I’m Okay With Them But now Prabhas doesn't get affected by his affair rumours and had said, ''But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them." Prabhas-Anushka's Latest Picture Meanwhile, recently, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty were seen partying with Raveena Tandon and Rana Daggubati in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming bilingual film, Saaho, in which he will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor.