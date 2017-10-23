 »   »   » LOVE Is In The Air! Prabhas & Anushka Shetty's Romance Is Not Over; Their Secret Plan Revealed!

Many hearts were broken when Prabhas selected Shraddha Kapoor instead of Anushka Shetty in Saaho. But there was a reason why Anushka Shetty rejected the film.

As per India.com, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty wanted to work in a romantic film together while Saaho was an action thriller. So, they decided to do something else...



Here Are The Details... Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are planning to do a film together soon and they have already started hunting for the perfect script.

They Are Looking For A Good Script Prabhas and Anushka are looking for a good story to star in together.

A Beautiful Romantic Saga They know that their fans love to see them together and therefore are looking for a beautiful, relatable romantic saga.

They Have Met A Few Filmmakers They have met a few filmmakers but haven't zeroed in on anything as yet.

Prabhas Wants To Take A Break From Action The film will be produced by UV Creations and one where Prabhas will take a break from action and don a romantic hero role.

They Want Enough Scope To Show Their Lovely Chemistry They are looking for a script that gives them enough scope to showcase their onscreen chemistry.

Thinking About Their Fans... That's what their fans loved in Baahubali and wanted to see more of.

Shooting Will Start Post Saaho If all falls in place, they will start shooting for this film post Saaho is complete. It only made sense for the stars to reunite for a romantic film.



Well, we are keeping our fingers crossed!



