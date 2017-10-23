 »   »   » LOVE Is In The Air! Prabhas & Anushka Shetty's Romance Is Not Over; Their Secret Plan Revealed!

Many hearts were broken when Prabhas selected Shraddha Kapoor instead of Anushka Shetty in Saaho. But there was a reason why Anushka Shetty rejected the film.
As per India.com, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty wanted to work in a romantic film together while Saaho was an action thriller. So, they decided to do something else...
Here Are The Details...
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are planning to do a film together soon and they have already started hunting for the perfect script.
They Are Looking For A Good Script
Prabhas and Anushka are looking for a good story to star in together.
A Beautiful Romantic Saga
They know that their fans love to see them together and therefore are looking for a beautiful, relatable romantic saga.
They Have Met A Few Filmmakers
They have met a few filmmakers but haven't zeroed in on anything as yet.
Prabhas Wants To Take A Break From Action
The film will be produced by UV Creations and one where Prabhas will take a break from action and don a romantic hero role.
They Want Enough Scope To Show Their Lovely Chemistry
They are looking for a script that gives them enough scope to showcase their onscreen chemistry.
Well, we are keeping our fingers crossed!
