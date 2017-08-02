 »   »   » Golden Chance For Prabhas & Anushka Shetty! How The Alleged Lovers Can Still Romance Each Other

Prabhas' Saaho is in the news since its inception. More than the story, people are interested in the leading lady of the film.

Recently, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor was finalised for the movie but the latest update about it is that no heroine has been signed for Saaho yet and there is a valid reason behind it. Which means, Anushka Shetty still has the chance to grab Saaho (fans rejoice!). More details below.



It's Interesting... A source close to the film revealed to India.com, "It is interesting to see how media is keeping the buzz alive around the film by talking about the leading lady.''

Is He Talking About Anushka Shetty? ''There have been so many names floating around, followed by reports that the said actress is not part of the project for some bizarre reason. Must say, some superb creativity is at work out there."

Reason Why The Makers Have Not Finalised The Actress.. "The makers aren't looking to finalise the female lead anytime soon since they do not need one right now.''

Some Names Are Being Considered But... ''Yes, there are names that are considered but the discussions haven't reached the next level where these stars are approached for dates."

Only The Muhurat Shot Has Been Filmed... "Only the muhurat shot of the film has been filmed as of now.''



The Current Focus Is On... ''Currently Sujeeth and his team are zeroing in on locations where they want to shoot the film. The schedule in Mumbai will start soon and then the crew will head to Europe."

What Prabhas Wants From The Film... "As opposed to the idea that Saaho is a sci-fi film, it is a high octane action drama. Sujeeth and Prabhas want it to be shot as per Hollywood standards and therefore a lot of technicians and action choreographers from the west have been brought on board for the same. ''

Action Before Romance ''They want to finish the action sequences first before going on the drama-romance angle in the film.''

That's Why They Are Not Looking For The Female Lead Yet ''This might take time and therefore they are not even looking to get a female lead on the rolls as yet since there would be no set dates about starting the shoot."



