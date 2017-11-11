 »   »   » OH MY GOD! Prabhas GIFTED An EXPENSIVE Thing To Alleged Girlfriend Anushka Shetty On Her Birthday!

Pranushka fans just can't have enough of Prabhas & Anushka Shetty. Rumours have been always rife that Prabhas & Anushka are not only best on-screen couple but off-screen too!

However, the duo never came open about their relationship, we hear that Prabhas has gifted something really huge for his alleged ladylove on her birthday. Wanna know, what it is?

Oh My My! According to India.com, Prabhas has gifted a BMW leaving his alleged girlfriend all surprised. Here’s What Anushka Had Gifted Him On October 23, Prabhas had also celebrated his birthday and we heard that Anushka Shetty had gifted him a designer watch. When Prabhas Talked About His Affair Rumours With Anushka The handsome actor said, ''Such stories are common. I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours.'' Is Prabhas Affected By Affair Rumours? "It's normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?' ''But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them." Recently, Prabhas Talked About His Marriage While talking to HT, Prabhas opened up about his marriage plans and had said, "At present, my (female) fans don't need to worry. I'm not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I'm not even thinking about it. I feel lucky that so many people admire me." Prabhas & Anushka, On The Work Front On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho, while Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Bhaagamathie.

Prabhas is currently filming 'Saaho' which also stars actress Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, playing the antagonist in the Rs 150 crore film.