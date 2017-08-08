 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! Prabhas Has Started The Shooting Of Saaho In Ramoji; What About Anushka Shetty?

After the mammoth success of Baahubali 2, the whole nation is desperately waiting for Prabhas' next film Saaho.

According to Bollywood Life, Prabhas has already started shooting for the movie in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Scroll down for more.



A Huge Garden Booked For Saaho "The team of Saaho has taken over a huge garden area in Ramoji Film City and are shooting a few crucial scenes over the past few days.''

What's The Scene About ''The scene shows the actors present in a colonial India with British flags all around the ground.''

A Huge Action Sequence To Be Shot ''100 plus horses have been brought to the set and a huge action sequence with them is going to be shot.''

Everyone Is Taking Training ''Currently, everyone is undertaking training and choreographing the battle. A shot of a game of polo was also shot yesterday."

Traditional Costumes For The Actors "The actors will be seen wearing traditional royal kurta, pyjamas like how Maharajas used to wear.''

More Details ''The Britishers, on the other hand, will be seen in Khaki uniforms or colourful pant and shirts."

What About The Lead Actress It was reported earlier that Anushka Shetty was finalised for Saaho but recent reports suggest that she was dropped from the movie because of her weight.

Shraddha Kapoor To Romance Prabhas In Saaho After Anushka Shetty, Sharddha Kapoor's name is doing the rounds on the Internet for Saaho.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Saaho.