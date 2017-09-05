 »   »   » A BEGINNING OF FRIENDSHIP! Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Have Found A Way To Bond With Each Other!

We all know that Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to begin the shoot of their much awaited film, Saaho. But before starting the shoot, we hear Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor has found a way to bond with each other.

Want to know what it is? Well, you gotta scroll down and be ready for the sweet surprise.

Aww, That’s Sweet! According to a source from the film's core crew, Prabhas has cut a deal with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor to help each other with the language. There Will Be A Professional Tutor "It isn't as though there won't be an official language coach on the sets. There will be. Both Prabhas and Shraddha will have a professional tutor to help them with their language." But, It’s A Pact Between Prabhas & Shraddha "But Prabhas and Shraddha will converse with each other in Hindi or Telugu depending on which language they are shooting in. It is a pact between them." Unlike Prabhas, Shraddha’s Telugu Will Be Dubbed By Professional According to a leading portal, "Prabhas' Hindi is expected to be retained in the Hindi version of Saaho, Shraddha's Telugu will have to be dubbed by a professional." Here’s Why.. "Talking about this, explains a source from the crew, "Audiences in AP and Telangana are very particular about the diction in Telugu." Saaho Shoot Has Already Been Kick-started Saaho has already gone on the floors. Currently, the shooting is going on in Hyderabad. Buzz is, it will also be shot in Mumbai, Romania and Abu Dhabi. Saaho Other Star Cast Apart from Shraddha, we will also get to see some high octane action sequence between Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh., who plays the antagonist in the film. The film also casts Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in the key roles.

ALSO SEE: SHE LOOKS LIKE A GODDESS! Aishwarya Rai Visits Lalbaugcha Raja