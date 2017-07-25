 »   »   » REASON Why Anushka Shetty LIKES HIM! Prabhas Is Doing This Even After The Success Of Baahubali

Prabhas is one of the most loved stars in the country now. Be it his love life, marriage or career, his fans want to know everything about him.

The actor has become a sensation after the grand success of Baahubali but despite this he is keeping a low profile and has not changed at all. A man of class, we say! Maybe that's why his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty likes him so much as a person. More details below.

Prabhas Is A Star But Still.. According to a report in DNA, ''Prabhas's super successful stint with the Baahubali saga would have made him the Man of the Year for sure, but the star maintains his natural low profile.'' Prabhas' Shy Nature ''People who have been close to Prabhas are well aware of his shy nature.'' He Is Quietly Soaking In All The Love ''The actor has been just quietly soaking in all the love and adulation for his work.'' Any Actor Would Have Done Back To Back Ads For Money ''If it was any other actor, after such a mammoth of a success, would have gone all out with press interviews, doing back to back brand signings and shoots, attending multiple events, being highly visible.'' But Prabhas Is Different ''But Prabhas has done none of that due to his nature.'' He Is Putting All His Energy Into... "He has just quietly been preparing for his next film, Saaho, putting all his energies into that.'' The Only Thing He Did for Himself Is... ''The only thing he did for himself was when he took a rightfully deserved long break, after 4 - 5 years of commitment to the Baahubali franchise.'' Prabhas Went To America Those who don't know, Prabhas went to America for a month after the release of Baahubali 2. Now He Is Focusing On Saaho Now the actor is totally focusing on his next film Saaho. Prabhas is also learning Hindi for the same. Saaho Might Star Anushka In The Lead Speculations are high that Prabhas' rumoured girlfriend will romance him once again in Saaho. What About Bollywood Offers? After the success of Baahubali, many filmmakers from Bollywood want to cash in on Prabhas' popularity but the actor is taking his time before signing any Hindi project.

