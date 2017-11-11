 »   »   » SHOCKING! Prabhas SUGGESTED His Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty To REJECT Karan Johar's Film?

A few days back, we read how Prabhas rejected Karan Johar's film as the filmmaker was not ready to pay the fee that the Saaho actor was demanding.

And now as per recent reports, his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty too has said no to Karan Johar's film and rumour has it that she took Prabhas' suggestion before giving her final answer to Karan.

Anushka Rejected Karan's Offer According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Anushka Shetty has rejected Karan Johar's offer to work in a film.'' Anushka Said No To Imtiaz's Film Too In The Past This isn't the first time that Anushka has refused to work with a big Bollywood filmmaker. Anushka had earlier refused to work in Imtiaz Ali's film too. Because Ranbir's Role Was Far Bigger Than Hers The reason was that she found the role of the male actor to be far bigger than hers. She Did Not Want To Be Just An Eye Candy She rejected it on principle grounds, suggesting that she didn't want to be just a prop in the movie. No Regrets Deepika Padukone eventually ended up playing the role offered to Anushka in Tamasha, and the movie didn't do too well at the box office. Coming Back To Karan Johar "Karan was keen on casting Anushka in one of his projects, but she didn't find the role adequate enough for her. She rejected Tamasha for similar reasons as well.'' Anushka Consulted Prabhas ''And yes, there are speculations that she may have consulted Prabhas before refusing the film.'' What Happened Between Prabhas & Karan Reportedly, Prabhas had asked for Rs 20 crore to work in Karan Johar's next but Karan thought the amount is too high.

Well, we wonder what Karan Johar has to say about this whole issue.

