 »   »   » Prabhas' 20 Minutes Long Chase Sequence For Saaho Is In The Headlines For All The Awesome Reasons!

Prabhas' upcoming film, Saaho is in the headlines for all the awesome reasons. His fans are just crazy about him and want to have update on Saaho on regular basis.

If you're one of them, you're reading the right article.

We have got our hands on the latest update of Saaho and it will surely make you excited for the film. Reportedly, Saaho will have a chase sequence of good twenty minutes and it will be choreographed by none other than Kenny Bates!

We're Helluva Excited! In case if you don't know Kenny Bates have worked on Hollywood's terrific actioners like Transformers, Armageddon, Mission Impossible, and Rush Hour.

More Details About The Run Sequence In Saaho A source from the film tells Mirror, "The chase sequence with Prabhas is being shot on a grand scale and it will involve a lot of cars, trucks and other vehicles. It is an integral part of the narrative and has been in planning for a while now."

Saaho To Be Shot In Abu Dhabi The spokesperson of Saaho also confirmed the news by saying, "Saaho is a futuristic action entertainer and Abu Dhabi is the perfect location for shooting some key chase sequences."

Saaho's Hyderabad Schedule Is Over He further added, "The city's skyscrapers make it the perfect backdrop for our schedule, the first of which was wrapped up in Hyderabad recently."

Meanwhile, Prabhas Has Rejected The Idea Of Using Body Double An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Prabhas doesn't want to use a body double for any of the scenes in Saaho. The crew has some renowned action choreographers from the west working on the film so he knows he is in safe hands."

But Why Saaho Director Sujeeth Is Worried About Prabhas? "However, Sujeeth is concerned since Prabhas has the tendency of injuring himself."

"He also injured his shoulder during the filming of Baahubali and had to undergo a surgery. Therefore, he wants Prabhas to use a body double in at least some death defying stunts."



Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand in key roles.