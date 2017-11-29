 »   »   » DISAPPOINTING! Prabhas Wanted Alia Bhatt For Saaho; She REJECTED The Film Cos of This Reason

When Saaho was announced, everyone wanted Anushka Shetty to play the lead role in it. If reports are to be believed, she was the first choice for the Prabhas starrer. But Anushka could not do the film for some unknown reasons.

Soon, Shraddha Kapoor was approached, and she gave the nod for the movie. But not many are aware that before Shraddha, Prabhas and the makers had decided to cast Alia Bhatt for the role.



Here Are The Details As per a report in Bollywood Life, ''Even before Shraddha stepped into Anushka's shoes, it was Alia who was approached to play Prabhas‘ heroine in Saaho.''

Saaho Team Was Super Excited Team Saaho was pretty kicked about casting Alia opposite Prabhas the moment they realised they can't have Anushka on board.

When Karan Johar Heard About It In fact, even mentor Karan Johar was super thrilled about this exciting collaboration.

Karan Tried To Convince Alia He tried every way to convince Alia to take up the film which in a way would have also marked her South debut.

But Alia Rejected The Film However, considering the heroine's role has barely any scenes in the film in comparison to Prabhas, Alia had no choice but to reject the film.

The Reason... A source informed, ''Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance -oriented roles.''

The Role Was Not Good Enough So, at a stage when she's setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn't want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast.

No Regrets Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever.



Well, Alia Bhatt's loss is Shraddha Kapoor's gain!



Also Read: COLD WAR ALERT! Akshay Kumar Is Salman Khan's NEW ENEMY; Ignores Him Completely At IIFFI 2017