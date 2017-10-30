 »   »   » OMG! Prabhas Wants To Take This Dangerous Step For His Next Movie Saaho!

Prabhas is leaving no stones unturned to make his next film Saaho a blockbuster. The actor has already finished working on the first schedule of the movie and the next schedule will start next month at a foreign location.

But as per Deccan Chronicle, Prabhas does not want to use any body double for the film and wants to perform all the action sequences himself.



No Body Double For Prabhas A source said, "Prabhas doesn't want to use a body double for any of the scenes in Saaho.''

He Knows He Is In Safe Hands ''The crew has some renowned action choreographers from the west working on the film so he knows he is in safe hands.''

But Sujeeth Is Concerned ''However, Sujeeth is concerned since Prabhas has the tendency of injuring himself''

Prabhas Injured Himself In The Past Too ''He also injured his shoulder during the filming of Baahubali and had to undergo a surgery.''

Death Defying Stunts ''Therefore, he wants Prabhas to use a body double in at least some death defying stunts."



On a related note, Saaho is an upcoming trilingual action thriller. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Saaho's first look poster released on 23 October 2017, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday.



