 »   »   » PRABHAS WILL REGRET! Anushka Shetty Will NOT FORGET It; Doing This After Getting Removed From Saaho

Anushka Shetty was the first choice for Prabhas' Saaho but she was removed from the film because the makers thought that she was overweight for the role.

Many hearts were broken as after Baahubali 2, people really wanted to see Anushka and Prabhas together once again on the silver screen. Unfortunately, Anushka could not do Saaho but she has taken the rejection very seriously. Read what she is doing these days and also know why Prabhas is facing a tough time while shooting for Saaho.



Anushka Shetty Has Been Working Really Hard According to a web portal, ''Anushka Shetty has been working hard in her gym where she recruited a personal trainer.''

She Is Spending 8 Hours In The Gym ''She is working for almost 8 hours in a day to come up with a change in her.''

Well, Definitely She Is Taking The Rejection Very Seriously It seems that Anushka Shetty wants to prove that the makers did a big mistake by rejecting her.

Anushka Shetty Is The Only Choice For All Filmmakers ''Anushka Shetty is the only choice for all the filmmakers who are thinking about making a female oriented movie.''

She Has Been Very Supportive ''Anushka has also been supportive to all those who came her way with interesting subjects.''

Now Let's Talk About Prabhas' Problem As per a website, ''Baahubali star Prabhas had struggled to speak Hindi during the promotions of Baahubali : The Beginning and Baahubali : The Conclusion. Since then, the actor seems to have decided to learn Hindi.''



Prabhas Wants To Learn Hindi ''As he is prepping up for his next pan-India film Saaho, Prabhas said to have decided to learn Hindi and speak Hindi before the release of Saaho.''

But It's Not Going Smoothly ''In fact, Prabhas said to have started taking required Hindi classes. But it is learnt that his plans to learn Hindi is not going smoothly.''

The Actor Does Not Have Time ''Due to lack of time and busy working on Saaho, the actor couldn't accommodate time for Hindi classes.''



For the uninitiated, Shraddha Kapoor will romance Prabhas in this Sujeeth directorial.



