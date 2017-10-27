 »   »   » What's Wrong? Priyanka Chopra Advised Parineeti Chopra To Reject Abhishek Bachchan's Film?

We all know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to make a film on famous poets Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam. As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan has been finalised for the male lead.

The director wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra as the female lead but she refused the film, and later Parineeti Chopra was approached.

Parineeti Rejects The Film As per Deccan Chronicle, ''Parineeti Chopra, who was offered Gustakhiyan produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has apparently refused the film as well, after cousin Priyanka Chopra.'' She is Not Sure About The Role ''The actress, fresh from the success of Golmaal Again, is not sure whether she is ready to take on such a role so early in her career.'' Pari Also Discussed It With Priyanka "Parineeti had a chat with Priyanka as well, since she had refused the film, due to her busy schedule as she juggles between Bollywood, Hollywood and TV shows.'' Priyanka Told Her ''Priyanka told her to see if she wanted to take on such a challenging role early in her career.'' The Actress Refused The Film.. ''Parineeti Chopra then cited date issues and refused the film.'' What The Spokesperson Said "Parineeti is currently committed to doing only Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey Canada. As and when she finalises more projects, they will be announced.''

On a related note, Parineeti Chopra's Golmaal Again broke many records on the box office and has collected around Rs 126.94.

Also Read: Wow! Inside Details About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romance With Rajkummar Rao In Fanney Khan