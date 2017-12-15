 »   »   » JAW-DROPPING! Priyanka Chopra Getting Rs 5 Crore For A Five Minute Performance At An Award Show

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is an International name now. Her popularity is growing day by day. Priyanka has not signed any Bollywood movie yet.

But she is all set to rock an upcoming award show with her awesome performance. And you will be surprised to know the amount, the stunning actress is charging for her 5-minute act.

First Stage Act In Two Years According to Mid-Day, Priyanka Chopra will perform to Bollywood songs on stage for the first time in two years.'' 5 Crore For A Five Minute Performance What seems to have changed the actor's mind is a film award show's willingness to match her steep asking price, which, sources have told, is around Rs 4-5 crore for a five-minute routine. Organisers Didn't Negotiate "Priyanka's act will be about five-minute long. Since she is so much in demand, the organisers did not negotiate on the price her team quoted, despite it coming to almost a-crore-a-minute." It Would Be The Highlight Of The Event The source adds that the organisers knew her performance would be one of the biggest attractions of the event, given that she is performing on home turf after two long years. More Details Since Priyanka's last performance was at the Producer's Guild Awards in 2016, the team has planned a routine that will be the highlight of this award season. She will be dancing to a medley of her chartbusters. Zee Cine Awards Managed To... She is undoubtedly the frontrunner on everyone's wishlist. While several organisers have been trying to get her on board, Zee managed to close the deal. Here Is Her Plan She is landing in India over the weekend. She'll have little time to rehearse, between her ad shoots and other commitments for her production house.

Also Read: BREATHTAKING! New CANDID Pictures From Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Dream Wedding