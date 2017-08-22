 »   »   » What's Cooking? Priyanka Chopra Recently Met Ex-Boyfriend Harman Baweja; Inside Details!

Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Harman Baweja came face-to-face at a recent party organised by Siddharth Anand.
As per reports, they greeted each other warmly. For the uninitiated, the two started dating while shooting for their movie Love Story 2050.
Their Love Story Ended After The Film Bombed At The Box Office
According to Spotboye, ''The Priyanka-Harman love story ended soon after they starred together in Love Story 2050 (directed by Harman's father Harry Baweja) and before they were cast opposite each other in Ashutosh Gowariker's What's Your Raashee?''
It Had Become Stressful For The Two To Keep The Relationship Going
Reports suggested that it had become very stressful for the two to keep the relationship going after Love Story 2050 crashed at the box-office.''
Trouble Started When...
''The first clear signs of trouble between Priyanka and Harman surfaced clearly when they decided to celebrate New Year 2009 separately.''
Later, Priyanka Started Dating Shahid
After her break-up with Harman Baweja, Priyanka Chopra started dating Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid & Harman Were Close Friends Before That
Shahid Kapoor and Harman Baweja stopped talking to each other when the Udta Punjab actor got involved with Priyanka.
After Priyanka, Harman Got Involved With Bipasha
After Priyanka, Harman got involved with Bipasha Basu. The two also had plams for marriage. But destiny had some other plans for them.
