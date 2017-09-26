 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra UPSET That Newton Got An Entry To The Oscars, But Not Ventilator?

Rajkummar Rao's latest film Newton is India's official entry in the foreign language category for the Oscar Awards 2018 and while the whole country is proud of the achievement, it looks like Priyanka Chopra is not. Reports state that she was confident that Ventilator will be chosen for the Oscars and even chalked an action plan for the pre-Oscar selection drive.

Ventilator got a standing ovation at the New York Film Festival and that raised her confidence that it'll surely make it to the Oscars. The director of Ventilator, Rajesh Mhapuskar opened up by saying, "I guess, Priyanka must be even more disappointed because she was always ambitious about the film. Had it been selected, she would have ensured that it was the most-talked-about film in the run to the Oscars, especially since she is already an established name there. Ventilator was always the favourite baby of their banner."

