 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra To Visit India To Sign A Bollywood Film By The End Of 2017?

Priyanka Chopra is about to visit India on December 17 and reports state that she's all set to sign a Bollywood film and has lined upmeetings with the directors and producers and also has a few brand endorsement shoots to be completed. A source opened up by saying,

"She needs to finish work on her endorsements shoot for the old ones and sign some new ones also. She has lined up meetings with a few directors who have offered her films. She's already picked some scripts that interest her and will make time to sit for all the narrations, while she's in Mumbai."