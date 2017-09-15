 »   »   » SHOCKING! Problems Between Salman Khan & His Family Because Of This Bollywood Newbie

Everything is not well between Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is desperate to make a career in Bollywood.

And the reason behind this is a Bollywood newbie, whom Salman Khan wants to cast opposite Aayush. But is Aayush happy with this decision? Let's find out.

She Is Akshay's Lead Actress.. According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Salman Khan has apparently locked in on Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar's heroine in Gold, as the lead actress for Aayush Sharma's debut movie.'' Salman Is Promoting Her ''He's also been promoting her in the recent past, as she plays lead role in the upcoming movie.'' Aayush Wants To Join Bollywood ''Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita and has been keen on entering films.'' Aayush Is Not Happy With Salman's Choice ''Sallu has been ensuring that the launch is great, but his choice of girl has not gone down well with Aayush.'' Mouni Roy to ROMANCE with Salman Khan's Brother in Law Aayush Sharma | FilmiBeat He Does Not Want To Debut With Mouni ''He does not want to be paired opposite the Naagin lead.'' What Aayush Wants "Ayush is keen on getting a big Bollywood actress or another fresh girl, who could be the daughter or sister of an actress who is doing well, so that the pairing can be interesting.'' But Salman Is In No Mood To Listen.. ''But bhai seems to have made up his mind about Mouni.'' Arpita Will Try To Talk To Salman As Aayush Is Unhappy ''Arpita may still try and give it a shot to convince Salman to change his mind, because she understands that her husband is deeply upset.''

Those who have come late, Mouni Roy is a well-known name in the television world!

