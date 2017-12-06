 »   »   » PUTTING FRIENDSHIP AT STAKE! Has Farah Khan Replaced Shahrukh Khan With A Younger Actor In Her Next?

Shahrukh Khan will be REPLACED in Farah Khan Next film | FIlmiBeat

We all know that Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan are friends as thick as thieves. In fact when Farah chose to make her directorial debut with Om Shanti Om, she couldn't think of any one else but King Khan to play the leading man.

Barring Tees Maar Khan, SRK has starred in all films of Farah and has always been her first choice. That's why we are in for a huge surprise when we came across reports that stated that the choreographer-turned-director is ditching her bestie for a new actor. Read on to know more details...

SRK Was Always The First Choice As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Farah had first approached Shahrukh Khan. But... The superstar couldn't allot her dates from his choc-o-bloc schedule. Being Dicey The report also states that he wasn't convinced about the film offered to him by Farah. Farah Decided To Move On After waiting for a while for his nod, Farah finally decided to go with a younger actor this time. She Is Looking Beyond SRK Further, a source told the daily, "Farah has been busy with her TV shows of late... But once her show is over, she wants to start her film and hence has decided to look beyond Shahrukh for the film. She had done it earlier with Tees Maar Khan, but failed because the film with Akshay Kumar flopped badly. This time she wants a younger actor in the film." The Magical Actor- Director Duo In the past, Farah had mentioned that she is most comfortable working with SRK as they go back a long time. She was quoted as saying, "I think together when we do something, it always creates magic." Is Main Hoon Naa 2 On Cards? A few months there were reports about a sequel to Main Hoon Naa. However, Farah had brushed it off as mere rumours and said, "Since Main Hoon Na is a cult film, if I want to make a sequel, the story has to be good! People have a huge expectation from that film. We might just take the character of Ram Prasad Sharma (played by Shahrukh Khan) to the next level in the sequel but nothing substantial has been scripted. So I cannot say anything on that."

Well, we ope that the filmmaker comes up with an idea for the sequel soon!