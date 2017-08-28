 »   »   » SHOCKER! I Had CAUGHT Ram Rahim Singh Having SEX With Daughter Honeypreet, Claims Son-in-law Vishwas

The case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is getting more controversial with each passing day. In the latest development of the Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case, several reports have surfaced claiming that self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh had 'sexual relations' with his daughter Honeypreet.

Much to our surprise, it is claimed by none other than Honeypreet's husband, Vishwas Gupta. Here's what he revealed, which left us shell-shocked!