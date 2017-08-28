 »   »   » SHOCKER! I Had CAUGHT Ram Rahim Singh Having SEX With Daughter Honeypreet, Claims Son-in-law Vishwas

SHOCKER! I Had CAUGHT Ram Rahim Singh Having SEX With Daughter Honeypreet, Claims Son-in-law Vishwas

Posted By: Staff
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is getting more controversial with each passing day. In the latest development of the Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case, several reports have surfaced claiming that self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh had 'sexual relations' with his daughter Honeypreet.

Much to our surprise, it is claimed by none other than Honeypreet's husband, Vishwas Gupta. Here's what he revealed, which left us shell-shocked!

How Honeypreet Became His Daughter..

How Honeypreet Became His Daughter..

According to Hindustan Times, "Priyanka (Honeypreet) was given her present name after the dera chief got her married to Vishwas Gupta, a Dera follower from Sirsa, in 1999.

He Adopted Her In 2009

He Adopted Her In 2009

"Dera insiders claim that when Honeypreet complained to Singh that her in-laws were demanding dowry, he adopted her as his daughter in 2009 and made Vishwas his son-in-law, which gave a big boost to his business."

Later, Things Turned Sour Between Ram Rahim & Vishwas

Later, Things Turned Sour Between Ram Rahim & Vishwas

"But soon Gupta fell out with his father-in-law, and in 2011 approached the Punjab and Haryana HC to seek the custody of his wife from the Dera chief."

Vishwas Claims That Ram Rahim & Manpreet Had A Sexual Relation

Vishwas Claims That Ram Rahim & Manpreet Had A Sexual Relation

In 2011, Vishwas has filed a petition in the High Court in which he had claimed that the Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh had an alleged sexual relation with his wife Honeypreet.

This Is Shocking & Shameful, As Well!

This Is Shocking & Shameful, As Well!

A web-portal Jansatta, was quoted as saying, "Vishwas Gupta told India TV in 2011 that in May 2011, when he went to Baba's cave in the diner, he saw his life changed. Faith told that the door to Baba's room was accidentally open. When he winked inside, he saw that Baba was in an objectionable condition with his wife and his daughter-in-law, Honeypreet." [Sic]

Dera Chief Kept Him Away From His Wife

Dera Chief Kept Him Away From His Wife

According to Vishwas Gupta, Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim kept him away from his wife, despite getting him married to her.

Vishwas' Wife Used To Stay In Baba's Room

Vishwas' Wife Used To Stay In Baba's Room

"When I went to Baba in the hotel, I was sent to the next room, while my wife used to live with Baba at night."

Recently, She Was Spotted With Ram Rahim Singh

Recently, She Was Spotted With Ram Rahim Singh

Recently, Honeypreet aka Priyanka, caught media attention when she accompanied Ram Rahim Singh to the CBI court on Friday.

Here's How Dera's Website Introduces Her..

Here's How Dera's Website Introduces Her..

Hindustan Times quoted as saying, "Insiders say she became his shadow in the past few years. The Dera's website on her introduces her as a prodigy of sorts who learnt editing, direction and acting without any training."

She Learnt Directing All By Herself..

She Learnt Directing All By Herself..

"When her dad watched her putting so much of hard work and learning directing skills so fast, he thought of giving her a chance to debut as a director in MSG The Warrior Lion Heart," read the website.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan
Read more about: gurmeet ram rahim singh, msg, sex, daughter
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos