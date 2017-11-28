 »   »   » UNEXPECTED & STRANGE! Ranbir Kapoor Took This Step After His Pictures With Mahira Khan Got Leaked?

Not very long ago, Ranbir Kapoor's pictures with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan went viral on the Internet. Both the actors were badly trolled as they were seen smoking in the leaked photos.

After that incident, the Kapoor lad has adopted a new strategy to avoid getting clicked. The actor wants to keep his personal life away from the media and this is his plan.

Read The Details... As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor have different ways of avoiding the paparazzi.'' Rishi Gets Angry ''While Rishi ends up yelling at them or reprimanding them, Ranbir Kapoor has adopted a new strategy.'' Ranbir Closes His Eyes ''Whenever Ranbir is in the paparazzi zone, he closes his eyes and pretends to sleep when his pictures are being shot.'' Avoids Going To Bandra ''He also avoids eateries in Bandra, Mumbai, that sees a host of photographers stationed at nightspots.'' A New Party Location For The Kapoor Scion A source revealed, "Ranbir has shifted his party location to South Mumbai - that is not a very paparazzi friendly area.'' Ranbir Is Using This Trick ''South Mumbai residents like their privacy, and Ranbir is now using that trick to stay away from the paps, so that he can hang around with whoever he wants, without being clicked.'' When Ranbir & Mahira's Pictures Were Leaked A few months back, Ranbir and Mahira were clicked bonding over a smoke outside a hotel in New York. It did not take too long for hate posts to be directed at Mahira. To Which Ranbir Had Said "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman.'' ''I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy in the shooting of Sanjay Dutt biopic.

