 »   »   » Angry With Leaked Mails? Ranbir Kapoor Upset With Kangana Ranaut; Ignores Her At A Party

After her shocking revelations in the media, Kangana Ranaut has made many enemies. The diva recently attended a party where Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor were also present.

As expected, Karan Johar gave Kangana Ranaut a royal snub but you will be surprised to know that Ranbir Kapoor too made sure to avoid the fearless actress.

Karan & Kangana Made Sure To Not Cross Paths At The Party According to Spotboye, KJo and Kangana Ranaut cannot stand each other after the infamous nepotism debate. Karan Johar and Kangana make sure to not cross ways to avoid awkward situations. Ranbir Has Started Avoiding Kangana Too Now even Ranbir Kapoor has joined the bandwagon and has started avoiding Kangana like the plague. Ranbir Came To The Party Early Ranbir Kapoor came to the Ambani party early and could be seen moving around and socialising. When He Saw Kangana Ranaut However, as soon as he saw Kangana Ranaut, he decided to stick to one group of friends that included Karan Johar. Ranbir Made Sure The actor made sure not to cross paths with Kangana, before leaving the party with director Rohit Dhawan. Was Ranbir In A Relationship With Kangana? Kangana, in her leaked mails had written, ''RK never paid any attention to me before queen, on few occasions i even got brotherly vibes from him but after he saw queen footage in phantom's office he approached me on my bbm and started dropping funky links to videos and other random stuff.'' They Lost Touch ''When I was shooting in Gwalior for revolver, he made slight straightforward approach and in its response, i told him that i am in love with someone and i am distressed all the time...then again we lost touch when i was in NYC, he texted asking howz NYC?'' About Their Physical Relationship ''And i asked him if he'd be interested in a physical relationship with me, he got a little intimidated and asked why not a regular relationship, to that i said because said because i am in love with someone and i think he felt bad about it.''

Also Read: Katrina Kaif BEWARE! Iulia Vantur BREAKS Salman Khan's Friendship With Ex-Lover Sangeeta Bijlani