 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Was IRRITATED With Her? Ranbir Kapoor Is DATING A Mumbai Girl; Doing This To Hide Her

After his break-up with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's fans (including us) want to know whom the handsome actor is dating now. The Kapoor scion is doing everything to mainitain a secrecy around his love life.

But as they say, you can run but you can't hide from the prying eyes of the media! Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor is dating a Mumbai girl. It makes us wonder if she is the same girl whom Katrina Kaif met a few months back.

Ranbir's New Girl As per a report in Bollywood Life,'' Ranbir Kapoor is in fact dating this another chick from Mumbai.'' How Is He Hiding The Affair? ''Turns out the love birds silently head to Otters Club, Bandra every time they want to meet up and make sure nobody notices them.'' How He Conned The Onlookers ''Ranbir managed to con onlookers by roaming around in disguise.'' Is This The Same Girl Whom Katrina Met During JJ Promotions? A source had revealed to a daily, ‘'She is a Mumbai girl. That's all I know. She joined him on one of the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos." He Introduced Her To Katrina The report also stated that Ranbir Kapoor introduced his new girlfriend to Katrina Kaif. He Made Katrina Jealous? "He is simply hanging out with her, but it could be construed as if he is rubbing his new object of affection in Katrina's face.'' Ranbir Is Really Crazy For Her ''When she is not with him, he is constantly on the phone with her. '' Katrina Was Irritated ''And though Kat maintained a cool exterior, it was evident that she was irritated."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Dragon and Sanjay Dutt's biopic.

