 »   »   » HOT NOW! Ranbir Kapoor Responsible For UGLY FIGHT & BREAK-UP Between Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra?

B-town celebs and break-ups go hand by hand. Alleged lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who were going quite strong in their relationship has reportedly broken up and before parting ways, they had a major fight.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Sidharth's closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez was one of the reasons why Alia called it quits but, now we hear, even Ranbir Kapoor is responsible behind their break-up. Wondering how? Here it goes..

Alia-Sid Had A Fight Over Ranbir According to Zoom, before parting ways, Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra had a major showdown because of Ranbir Kapoor. Sidharth Insecure About Ranbir Kapoor? Reportedly, ever since, Alia has started her prep work with Ranbir for her next film, Dragon, Sidharth has been quite insecure about their budding closeness as Alia has always mentioned that she loves Ranbir and she is Ranbir's huge fan. This Might Be Just A Rumour This might be just a false rumour as it's like a tradition of Bollywood, if two actors work together and share a good rapport with each other, they do get linked. Same Thing Happened Between Sid & Jackie? However, things were quite different with Sid & Jackie as there were many reports that claimed that they were more than just co-stars and as expected, Alia didn't like Sidharth and Jacqueline's over-friendly equation with each other. Coming Back To Ranbir Kapoor Anyways, coming back to Ranbir Kapoor's life, the actor has beefed up like anything and has really surprised his fans. But much to our surprise, he isn't much happy with his look. Ranbir Is Unhappy With His New Avatar There's a hush-hush that Ranbir Kapoor is hating his new avatar and wants to get out of it as soon as possible. Here’s Why.. An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying "Ranbir has never been fond of a bulky body. He has been naturally blessed with a lean frame and that's exactly how he likes it." Oh, We See! "While he has always been fitness conscious, he only focused on toning up in the gym and never on pumping muscle," said the source, while making this surprising revelation about Ranbir.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic and recently, he had mentioned that very soon, the team will release the first look poster and the final title of the film.