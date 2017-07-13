 »   »   » AVOIDING AWKWARDNESS? Ranbir Kapoor To SKIP IIFA 2017 Because Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif?

The much awaited event of the year, IIFA 2017 is all set to be held on July 15, 2017 but it seems like, Ranbir Kapoor is in no mood to be there for the event, despite being present in New York city.

Are Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif the reason? Read on to know the details about his New York visit below..

Ranbir Will Leave For New York Post Jagga Jasoos Release According to India.com, "Ranbir has been shooting day and night the past few months. If anyone deserves to take a break, it is him!" Ranbir Will Shoot The Dutt Biopic But Won’t Attend IIFA "But just a day after Jagga Jasoos release he is flying out of Mumbai. His next stop is New York where he will be filming with (Rajkumar) Hirani for some important scenes in the (Dutt) biopic." Salman & Katrina’s Presence It seems, work is just an excuse for the Kapoor lad so that he can avoid the attention of the media. Because to spot Ranbir, Salman and Katrina, under one roof would become a hot topic of discussion! Disappointing News For RK Fans The source further revealed that Ranbir will have no time to take a break as he is required to start shooting immediately. Hence, he has to skip the award gala! Fans Excited To See Salman-Katrina’s Camaraderie On the other side, fans are super excited to see the camaraderie of ex-flames, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif! Their Pictures Have Already Created A Stir Even before the main event, when Salman and Katrina had attended the press conference, their PDA had grabbed many eyeballs. Katrina’s Over Friendly Gesture For Salman In fact, during the press conference, Katrina had also ended up saying that "Please leave Alia for Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan for me."

Anyways, coming back to the event, we're just super excited for IIFA 2017 and totally looking forward to some power packed performance of Alia, Varun, Katrina, Salman and others.

