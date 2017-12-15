 »   »   » Rani Mukerji’s Hichki Trailer To Release On December 19? Read Details!

It's been a long time since Rani Mukerji was seen on the silver screen and Bollywoodlife revealed that her upcoming film Hichki's trailer is all set to release on December 19, 2017.

"Audiences have missed Rani on screen and she will be doing her first big press conference after 3 years. She is raring to go with Hichki, a film she absolutely loves. Since the trailer is being attached to Tiger Zinda Hai, the makers want to do a big press conference before Dec 22nd and reveal the content that will touch hearts, to media," Bollywoodlife quoted an insider.



The insider further commented, "Hichki is a film for all age-groups and as a story is relatable pan India. It is a happy and uplifting story of self-belief and celebrates human spirit and hope. The makers wanted Hindi moviegoers across India to sample the trailer, sit up and take notice of a film that has its heart in the right place. What could be better than attaching the Hichki trailer to Tiger Zinda Hai?''



Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is all set to hit the theatres during the first quarter of 2018. It's exciting to hear Rani Mukerji making a comeback, right? We're sure it's going to be a superhit when it hits the theatres.



