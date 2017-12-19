 »   »   » Rani Mukerji To Finally Debut In Twitter & Instagram To Promote Hichki?

Rani Mukerji is one of those actresses who doesn't like being on social media and find the necessity to post about her personal life and it looks like those are the things of the past as it is reported that she'll debut on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to promote her upcoming film Hichki!

"Given the countless requests that she would get to join social media. Rani realised that her fans want her to share her life and experiences with them. She is joining Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and will keep fans updated about Hitchki and her personal life as well," said a source to Mid-Day.

