 »   »   » Rani Mukerji To Finally Debut In Twitter & Instagram To Promote Hichki?

Rani Mukerji is one of those actresses who doesn't like being on social media and find the necessity to post about her personal life and it looks like those are the things of the past as it is reported that she'll debut on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to promote her upcoming film Hichki!
"Given the countless requests that she would get to join social media. Rani realised that her fans want her to share her life and experiences with them. She is joining Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and will keep fans updated about Hitchki and her personal life as well," said a source to Mid-Day.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji will soon debut on social media formats like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Social Media
She was not a part of social media all these years an it looks like things are about to change.
Trailer Release
Rani Mukerji will next be seen in the film Hichki. The trailer of the movie will be attached to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.
The Comeback
It's been a long time since the audiences saw Rani Mukerji on the silver screen and we're all super excited that she's gonna be back.
Hichki Storyline
"Hichki is a film for all age-groups and as a story is relatable pan India. It is a happy and uplifting story of self-belief and celebrates human spirit and hope," revealed a source.