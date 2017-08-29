 »   »   » Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor's Padmavati POSTPONED To April 2018? Here's The Truth

The shooting schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor had to face several ups and downs along with a set of controversies.

From facing religious groups who manhandled the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the set catching fire, Padmavati shoot has seen it all. Then, it was said that the worker's strike had put the shooting schedule to a standstill. However later, a source close to the film had denied these reports and said that the film is 95% complete and what remains is just minor patchwork.



Even that would have been completed hadn't the stars of the movie, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, taken family vacations in the interim. But the makers insisted that the schedule date is on time and Padmavati will meet its release date.



However now, in a latest turn of events, there are speculations that Padmavati's release date has been pushed to April 2018. Scroll down to read more-



Padmavati To Release In April 2018? A Pinkvilla report quoted a trade source saying, "Padmavati has been postponed from November 17 to April next year. April is a good month as both the Baahubalis had released then. The school holidays start and Padmavati is a Rs.150 crore (approx) film so it will need a prolonged holiday to recover the cost and the fact is, in November there are no holidays.

Also the post-production of the film will take months. There are various battle scenes which need a lot of VFX and that's the major reason the film has been postponed. The second reason is, that some major portions of the film are still to be shot on the principal actors, including Shahid, Ranveer, Deepika and Sanjay Dutt's entire portion. Dutt plays Ranveer's (Alauddin Khalji) father in the film."



No Official Confirmation Yet The trade source further added, "Of course, the co-producer of Padmavati Viacom 18, has earlier refuted reports of the film getting postponed but till they finalise a new release date they will keep denying. Fans of the stars have been eagerly waiting for the Padmavati trailer to come but no announcement has been made on it yet. It looks doubtful whether the film will be complete by October."

'It's Not True' However, a source from Bhansali's team when contacted denied these reports and said, "It's not true. We want to know who is spreading these rumours of the film getting postponed! It's been happening for over month now.

The rumour started because of the FWICE strike as the shooting got a bit delayed. Only some minor patchwork remains to be shot with Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid and everything including VFX and editing is happening simultaneously. The film is racing towards its release date."



Were Salman- Ash The First Choice For Padmavati? Recently, there were rumours that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first approached Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Padmavati. The two had almost agreed to do the film until Ash put down a condition that Salman should play Alauddin Khilji so that the ex-couple won't have any scenes together.

Just A Rumour A SKJ report quoted a source laughing at this conjecture and saying, "Salman and Aishwarya stopped working together in 2002. There was no Padmavati then. The story fructified in 2008 when Sanjay Bhansali did the opera version in Paris. The film was only offered to Ranveer and Deepika with whom Sanjay had done two other films. Padmavati completes his Ranveer-Deepika trilogy. After this he is unlikely to work with this pair again."



Well coming back to the film's release date, we just hope that SLB puts these rumours to rest so that there isn't too much confusion surrounding this film! What do you folks think?