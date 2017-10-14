 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Ranveer Singh's Injury Is A Good Luck Charm For Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor BADLY INJURED on Padmavati sets, Shooting STOPPED! | FilmiBeat

After Padmavati's trailer release, Ranveer Singh is getting praises from every corner of the country for his negative role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

Ranveer Singh is playing Alauddin Khilji in the magnum opus. As per reports, the actor got injured many times while shooting for the film and the makers believe it's like a good luck charm for the movie.

Their Belief... According to Deccan Chronicle, ''The young actor and the makers believe that if he gets injured while making a film, it's bound to become a success.'' Ranveer Thinks... ''Ranveer has become quite superstitious about the connection between his injuries and the film's success.'' Ranveer Was Hurt During... "Ranveer had hurt himself while shooting for Ram-Leela. The film became a huge hit. During Bajirao Mastani, while shooting for a war scene, he suffered a fracture and injured his shoulder badly.'' Will History Repeat Itself? ''He had to undergo rigorous physiotherapy to recuperate. Look at the results - Bajirao Mastani was a hit and both, Ranveer-Deepika, swept all awards. The team is hoping that history repeats itself."

On a related note, Padmavati will hit the screens on December 1.

