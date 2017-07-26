 »   »   » SHOCKER! Ranveer Singh Is DATING ANOTHER Girl; LEFT Deepika Padukone B'cos Of Her COMMITMENT Issues

It breaks our hearts to tell you this but according to recent reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have called it quits.

Not just that, Ranveer Singh has moved on and is dating another girl. Insiders say that this break-up happened because of Deepika Padukone.

This Time The Break-Up Is Permanent According to Deccan Chronicle, ''The breakup is permanent and that, in fact, Ranveer is dating another girl whose identity is not yet known.'' Ranveer & Deepika Are No Longer A Couple A source says, "Ranveer and Deepika have been together for five years. They are no longer a couple.'' Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh SPOTTED TOGETHER at Karan's party; Watch | FilmiBeat They Just Drifted Apart ''There was no bitter parting. They just drifted apart.'' Ranveer & Deepika Tried To Make It Work ''They both tried to make it work with the help of their supportive families who wanted to ensure that the relationship made it to the altar.'' Ranveer Wanted A Marriage ''That was one of the problems with the relationship. Ranveer wanted a marriage.'' Deepika Was Against It ''Deepika completely opposed the idea, arguing that marriage would affect her career at its prime." Still Ranveer Was Patient "Even when they were shooting in separate continents, he would fly down to be with her whenever possible.'' He Gave Deepika A Lot Of Space ''He gave Deepika lots of space and never allowed any suspicion to creep in even when rumours of a relationship with Vin Diesel reached his ears." But She Always Did Her Thing ''But things got to a point where Ranveer became the resident pacifist in the relationship, always tolerant while she did her own thing."

We are speechless!

