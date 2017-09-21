 »   »   » WHOA! Ranveer Singh PROPOSED To Deepika Padukone; Will They Get MARRIED After Padmavati's Release?

Deepika Padukone is ruling the page 3 today, all thanks to the grand first look of her upcoming film Padmavati. But not just the movie, the stunning actress is the talk of the town for one more reason.

Rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got secretly engaged in London. So, are there any plans to tie the knot after the release of their magnum opus?

Deepika Was Seen Wearing A Ring The Padmavati actress, who recently attended a stand-up comedy show in Bangalore, was seen wearing a fine diamond ring on her ring finger. She Was Clicked In Bangalore Recently Deepika Padukone attended this comedy show in Bangalore with her sister, Anisha Padukone. Don't miss to check out that ring on her ring finger. Deepika Wore This Ring In London According to Spotboye, Dippy was also wearing the same ring when she was spotted in London. Their Secret Vacation She was holidaying in London with Ranveer Singh, secretly. Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level Many believe that Ranveer Singh proposed to the leggy lass in London. The News About Their Rokha Earlier Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Rokha news had also surprised everyone. Their Engagement A daily had stated that Deepika and Ranveer got engaged a few months back in the presence of their parents and the couple is not likely to marry soon, since Deepika doesn't want to tie the knot for the next two years. To Which Deepika Had Said... "I'm not pregnant, I'm not having a baby, I'm not engaged and I'm not married.''

We wonder what Deepika has to say this time!

Also Read: FRIGHTENING! Shahrukh Khan Is WORRIED About His Career; Takes This MAJOR Step To Save Himself!